Arrests for April 22 Apr 21, 2022

APRIL 19
Taylor Arlene Merritt, 35, 418 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court. 

Christopher W. Ramsay, 37, Amazonia, Missouri, on city charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Justin Lee Hockaday, 36, 2717 S.W. Karen Lane, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
