APRIL 17
Daytona R. Davis, 27, 2614 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
APRIL 19
Brycen Borunda, 18, 1614 N. 11th St., on city charges of possession of knuckles and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
APRIL 20
Gerald L. White, 44, 208 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sean Michael Torres, 31, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.