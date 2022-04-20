placeholder_arrest

APRIL 17

Lori Ann Davis, 41, 2538 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Austin Allen Holland, 25, 2322 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Steven Levi Wilkerson, 48, 19795 State Route DD, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Zachary Michael Lett, 28, 2203 S. 24th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Frances Dianne Burgess, 64, Country Club, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Kyle Eugene Moser, 52, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., on city charges of drug possession, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

APRIL 18

Ronald R. Lee Jr., 53, 602 Messanie St., on a city charge of trespassing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.