Arrests for April 21 Apr 20, 2022

APRIL 17
Lori Ann Davis, 41, 2538 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Allen Holland, 25, 2322 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Levi Wilkerson, 48, 19795 State Route DD, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Michael Lett, 28, 2203 S. 24th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Frances Dianne Burgess, 64, Country Club, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Eugene Moser, 52, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., on city charges of drug possession, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

APRIL 18
Ronald R. Lee Jr., 53, 602 Messanie St., on a city charge of trespassing.
