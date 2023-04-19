Arrests reported from
April 4 to April 17
Kyle Lee Potts, 38, 13060 48 Highway, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawn Kendle, 29, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Timothy William Bowers, 42, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Jennifer Marie Bellomy, 41, St. Joseph, warrants for obstructing justice and for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 25, 626 Mount Mora Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Makiah Angel Drennen, 20, 1717 Savannah Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Destinee Renea Frazier, 30, 2103 Angelique St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany R Nichols, 32, 6515 King Hill Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Rose Radke, 32, 1209 Angelique St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanya Kaye Ball, 49, 820 Powell St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Renee Frances Mortimore, 54, 3507 S 31st St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Michael Martinez, 31, 1202 Angelique St., warrants for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.
Taylor Dean Jones, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Orlandus Carter, 39, 2312 Jules St., warrants for misdemeanor, obstructing justice, and for failure to appear in court.
Kevin N Larkin, 59, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaylee Ann Farmer, 18, 2405 S 10th St., warrants for 3rd degree assault and failure to appear in court.
Katlyn Marie Stout, 27, 2217 S 28th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chandler Stephen Nold, 20, 528 Chestnut St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monty Kenneth Leinen, 31, 1024 Roosevelt Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Omar Karriem Griffin, 48, 3217 Grandview Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Christopher Escobedo, 28, 3913 King Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Toni Danielle Bonea-Saunders, 31, 3105 Joyce Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 33, 2427 Dewey St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Dalonna Lynn Duncan, 45, 2051 N 165th Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roni Deanne Frederick, 24, 619 Powell St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Preston Lee Russell, 24, 2625 Monterey St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelie Rene Mooney, 41, St. Joseph, city charge for making loud/boisterous noise in a public place.
Dartanoin C Morrison, 47, 2411 Mary St., city charge for making loud/boisterous noise in a public place.
Ethan Matthew Jensen, 20, 212 E Linn St., warrants for resisting arrest and for failure to appear in court.
Scarlett Sue Houseworth, 52, 2111 Maple Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Dean Sprague, 21, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricki Lynn Bullock, 26, 1214 Angelique St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brent Alan Lewis, 35, 606 Hamburg Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerry Travis Burchett, 45, 9008 SE 371 Highway, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryston Lamont Cook, 30, 515 Alabama Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ethyn Scott Groce, 18, 1809 Edmond Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Ray Finch, 35, 807 N 10th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roy L Despain, 51, 2101 Lower Lake Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jaylin Trevell Mislap, 27, 2912 Mitchell Avenue, city charges for obstruction of police duty and resisting by threats of force or violence.
Laura Marie Osborn, 40, 2914 Mitchell Avenue, city charges for obstruction of police duty and resisting by threats of force or violence
Trai Michael Dalo Limely, 31, 1702 5th Avenue, warrants for felony and failure to appear in court.
Ronald M Ewing, 55, 2505 S 16th Street, warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Timothy M Murphy, 58, 2509 Oak Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abraham Otoniel Acosta Diaz, 41, 710 S 19th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Katina Louise Hays, 49, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessey Levi Todd, 36, 1004 Lafayette Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
John M Nichols, 43, 1803 Garfield Avenue, city charges for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Nichole Mercer, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Quinton Poling, 40, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Rebecca Nicole Schneider, 49, St. Joseph, city charges for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Daytona R Davis, 29, 3010 Felix Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Troy Miller, 42, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawn D Massey, 52, 803 W William Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victoria Renee Runyon, 32, 2101 Washington Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Blair Lynn Kennedy, 36, 3303 S 35th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Lee Claycomb, 39, 3814 River Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachery S Angst, 217 E Missouri Avenue, 41, warrants for resisting arrests and failure to appear in court.
Randall Jordan Stout, 34, 6204 King Hill Avenue, warrants for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Sandra Gail Levy, 42, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Charles Brendle, 59, 139 SE Turner Road, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Katherine Hope Adams, 30, 1211 Jules Street, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Macio Alizah Harris, 25, 2500 W 6th Street, warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Christina Frances McClain, 36, 1508 1/2 5th Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert James Brendle, 27, 818 Mansfield Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donita L Payne, 47, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Delquan Tyrice Clark, 25, 3111 Felix Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Felicia Lee Campbell, 35, 3118 Lafayette Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaitlyn Danielle Duree, 26, 1724 8th Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Gabrielle Marinaro, 25, 811 N 10th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
