APRIL 14
Bonaventure N. Batekele, 51, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric F. Sample, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trevin L. Newton, 25, 905 Grand Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Victor M. Mattox, 43, 3416 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
APRIL 16
Olivia Grace Sands, 31, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shanayla Jane Stillman, 29, 3120 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles A. Norman, 40, 2309 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy James Vandever, 27, 6308 Brown St., on city charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Lawrence Edward Walters, 54, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and resisting arrest.
