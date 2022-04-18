placeholder_arrest

APRIL 14

Bonaventure N. Batekele, 51, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Eric F. Sample, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Trevin L. Newton, 25, 905 Grand Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Victor M. Mattox, 43, 3416 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

APRIL 16

Olivia Grace Sands, 31, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shanayla Jane Stillman, 29, 3120 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Charles A. Norman, 40, 2309 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Timothy James Vandever, 27, 6308 Brown St., on city charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in court.

Lawrence Edward Walters, 54, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and resisting arrest.

