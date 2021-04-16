APRIL 14
Kody Ray Lindsey, 25, Kansas City, Kansas, on a state charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
APRIL 15
Shane Taylor Harless-Banks, 27, Wathena, Kansas, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Dale Glidewell, 43, 2507 S. 18th St., on state charges of armed criminal action and resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
APRIL 16
Amber Renee Nagle, 23, 714 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
