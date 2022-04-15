APRIL 13
Danielle Fae Vansickle, 30, 4608 Manor Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lee Huggins, 53, 2828 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taimer Cristobol Beltran Hernandez, 23, 2223 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Jade Beaver, 19, 1308 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lisa Marie McCrary, 42, 617 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Henderson Jr., 39, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
