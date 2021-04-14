APRIL 13
Fred Eugene Coon, 67, 1020 Randolph St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derek Lee Fitzpatrick, 37, 1505 N. 36th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
APRIL 14
Ryan Wesley Simpson, 39, 1602 Brookside Drive, on city charges of disturbing the peace, obstructing duties of police, addressing officers with intent to incite violence, assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Robert B. Fanning, 29, 1407 N. 11th St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
