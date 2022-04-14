APRIL 12
Brian Lee Davison, 59, 440 E. Main St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michelle Anthonette Crippen, 39, 230 Clayton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jotham Mitchell Hamlin, 46, 1816 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donna Colleen Boucher, 39, 2408 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devon Thomas Hampton, 27, 732 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 32, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Devon Lamou Mabins, 23, 817 Monterey St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
