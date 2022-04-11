APRIL 7
Harvey Eugene Smith Jr., 45, 1508 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deanna S. Busey, 29, 706 Warsaw Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paw Thawng Tin, 36, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city charge of resisting police by violence/force/threat.
Quintin D.C. Rouser, 27, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.
APRIL 8
Julius Olajuwan Cox, 22, 3928 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sara L. Mace, 31, 5314 Basil Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Vern Hawkins, 52, 1615 N. Third St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police, impersonating an officer, and resisting arrest.
APRIL 9
Jimmie Daniel Miester, 41, 3008 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Lynn Perman, 49, 801 Rosine Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sidney Carmen Lawson, 29, 2420 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan Lee Talbott, 27, 2431 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin Lee Hall, 35, 2504 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Irene Lovelady, 46, 2504 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chantaia Louise Bennett, 26, 2504 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Hall, 32, 2504 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Fawn Marie Wild, 30, 1202 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Norman Joseph O’Dell, 37, 1105 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Albert E. Johnson, 41, 1424 N. Third St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Josiah Miguel Giles, 19, 1308 Jules St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.