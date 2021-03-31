March 30
Jorge Ivan Portillo Munoz, 23, 504 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
March 31
Christian Aviante Boyle, 30, 503 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marcus B. Gilbert, 3905 Terrace Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lorenzo M. Rucker, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brooklyn Dakota Miller, 28, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
