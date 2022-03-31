MARCH 29
Sasha Kaylynn Smith, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francine Elizabeth Hicks, 35, 1909 Wayne Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Katina Louise Helton, 48, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kriston Allen Monroe, 50, 7000 N.E. State RR 6, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Lynn Ruddock, 31, 2906 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Reva Ann Dobsch, 37, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joe Franklin Wells, 52, 706 Concord St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.
