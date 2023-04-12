Arrests from April 4 to April 10
Kyle Lee Potts, 38, 13060 48 Highway, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawn Kendle, 29, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Timothy William Bowers, 42, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Jennifer Marie Bellomy, 41, St. Joseph, warrants for obstructing justice and for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 25, 626 Mount Mora Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Makiah Angel Drennen, 20, 1717 Savannah Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Destinee Renea Frazier, 30, 2103 Angelique Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany R Nichols, 32, 6515 King Hill Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Rose Radke, 32, 1209 Angelique Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanya Kaye Ball, 49, 820 Powell Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Renee Frances Mortimore, 54, 3507 S 31st Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Michael Martinez, 31, 1202 Angelique Street, warrants for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.
Taylor Dean Jones, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Orlandus Carter, 39, 2312 Jules Street, warrants for misdemeanor, obstructing justice, and for failure to appear in court.
Kevin N Larkin, 59, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaylee Ann Farmer, 18, 2405 S 10th Street, warrants for 3rd degree assault and failure to appear in court.
Katlyn Marie Stout, 27, 2217 S 28th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chandler Stephen Nold, 20, 528 Chestnut Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monty Kenneth Leinen, 31, 1024 Roosevelt Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Omar Karriem Griffin, 48, 3217 Grandview Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Christopher Escobedo, 28, 3913 King Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Toni Danielle Bonea-Saunders, 31, 3105 Joyce Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 33, 2427 Dewey Street, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Dalonna Lynn Duncan, 45, 2051 N 165th Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roni Deeanne Frederick, 24, 619 Powell Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Preston Lee Russell, 24, 2625 Monterey Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelie Rene Mooney, 41, St. Joseph, city charge for making loud/boisterous noise in a public place.
Dartanoin C Morrison, 47, 2411 Mary Street, city charge for making loud/boisterous noise in a public place.
Ethan Matthew Jensen, 20, 212 E Linn Street, warrants for resisting arrest and for failure to appear in court.
Scarlett Sue Houseworth, 52, 2111 Maple Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Dean Sprague, 21, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricki Lynn Bullock, 26, 1214 Angelique Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brent Alan Lewis, 35, 606 Hamburg Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
