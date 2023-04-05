Arrests from March 28th to April 3rd
Steven Ray Fanning II, 35, 2207 Edmond Street, warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Karen K Hudson, 63, 212 E Linn Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gary Wayne Hatfield III, 30, 6306 SW Sandy Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marcos A Cruz-Coion, 26, 1708 Sun Valley Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sean R Mejia, 45, 1328 S 17th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chamika Renee Miller-Anderson, 42, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Erica Lynn Shipps, 43, 9063, E Division Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keifer Zane Noland, 25, 70 Empire Lane, warrants for misdemeanor, resisting by threats/force/violence towards police, and for failure to appear in court.
Colby Lee Melvin Perks, 31, 1409 N 36th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kriston Allen Monroe, 51, 6220 St. Joseph Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Donti Barajas Jr., 59, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devon Thomas Hampton, 28, 730 S 10th Street, warrants for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, misdemeanor, and for failure to appear in court.
Shane W Crowe, 45, 5209 Pryor Avenue, warrants for obstruction of police duties by action/inaction and for probation/parole violation.
Carrie Jo Heckman, 48, 620 S 16th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Johnathon Russel Weakly, 23, 449 N 17th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jaiden Macenzi Wheat, 22, 449 N 17th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rose M Pettibon, 52, 2801 S 24th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Payton Eric Hibbs, city charges for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and obstruction of police duties by action/inaction.
Dylon Michael Kelley, 22, 3301 S 35th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dylan Jake Despain, 30, 4807 Pleasant Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Melinda Kay Adams, 62, 734 S 10th Street, city charge for stealing.
Charles S Smith Jr., 44, 305 E Elijah Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Damarion Epic Roubideaux, 18, 920 Corby Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Lewis Meers, 41, 2446 164th Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Luke Allen Hendrix, 41, 6005 Gordon Street, city charges for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.
Jackson Aung, 34, 5204 Lake Avenue, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Elijah Slohnsen Wleh, 53, 1803 N 36th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Noslen D Gomez, 33, 311 N 16th Street, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Brian Lee Davison, 60, 440 E Main Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Alan McQueen, 40, 2518 Lakeview Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Alan Thomas, 41, 1120 Edmond Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angel Marie Tull. 27, 1907 S 40th Street. warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mary R Bokay-Thompson, 61, 2810 Oak Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Blaine Arden Young, 32, 1023 S 14th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Michael Ham, 49, 1302 N 22nd Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rydell Carlos Rawls, 37, 625 S 17th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keil Gene Wilfong, 40, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sean Michael Cody Miller. 31, 6702 Mack Street, warrant for misdemeanor. probation/parole violation, and for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Joshua Bottorff, 29, 2619 S 22nd Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ian Charles Beckett, 33, 2813 Patee Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Krystal D Fisher, 38, S 22nd Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heath Alexander Cantebury, 29, St. Joseph, city charge for obstruction of police duty by action/inaction.
Kevin Dewayne Weston, 50, St. Joseph, city charges for burning solid waste, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for intentionally damage personal/real property of another.
Zakary Ryan Peters, 50, 601 S First Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
