Arrests 032723 Mar 29, 2023

Arrests from March 21st to March 27th

Angela Marie Thompson, 33, 1221 Sylvanie Street, municipal warrant from other jurisdiction. Tyson Andrew Woods, 37, 826 S 35th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court. James L Briggs, 34, 801 S 16th Street, city charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. Samuel D Cornell, 33, St. Joseph, city charges for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Loyd Michael Owens, 28, 2436 Street 12th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court. Jeremy Leon Gothard, 44, 2213 Faraon Street, warrant for failure to appear in court. David Eugene Noland, 40, 4305 Hillview Drive, warrants for felony and failure to appear in court. Thomas Scott Lehman, 58, 1624 Dewey Avenue, city charges for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Aric Christopher Buckner, 30, 701 S 19th Street, city charge for trespassing. Bronwyn G Brissett, 54, S 15th street, city charge for DWI/DUI.

Janae Ann Marie Dickerson, 21, 620 N 24th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court. Mekhi Stephon Leroy Bailey, 21, 3639 Genefield G1, warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court. Christpher L Mosier, 51, St. Joseph, warrants for possession of heroin and failure to appear in court. Ryan Scott Wilson, 24, 626 S 10th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court. Victoria Louann Myers, 23, 1273 Port William Road, warrant for failure to appear in court. Steven L Callaway, 31, S 14th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.

Russell J Middleton, 71, 3636 Duncan City, city charge for DWI/DUI.

Robert Shane Mitchell, 49, 69 Empire Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court. Casey Daniel Steen, 33, S 12th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court. Rudy Rolando Cucul Ico, 24, S 17th Street, warrants for misdemeanor, trespassing and for failure to appear in court.
