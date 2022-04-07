ANDREW COUNTY

Savannah R-III School District

Board directors (three years)

Vote for two

Joseph Simon Mahlandt Barbosa;897

Sharona Johnson;727

Evan T. Couldry;667

Cory Schilling;811

Board directors (one year)

Vote for one

Jamin Sybert;1,593

Proposition SR3

Yes;1,175

No;1,032

Nodaway-Holt School District

Board members

Vote for two

Meagan Morrow;0

Haily Randall;0

Andrew J. Lance;2

Ryan Stewart Medsker;2

King City R-I School District

Board members

Vote for two

Josh Wall;40

Bucky Miller;22

Kurt Roberts;33

Proposition K.I.D.S.

Yes;32

No;15

Avenue City R-IX School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Jaren Pippitt;48

Chase Holcumbrink;63

David Schultz;41

City of Savannah

Alderman – East Ward

Vote for one

Jerry Baker;357

Alderman – West Ward

Vote for one

Keven Schneider;338

City of Rosendale

Mayor

Vote for one

Jason Dunbar;3

Alderman

Vote for two

Charlene Ellis;3

Kenneth Wilson;3

City of Fillmore

Mayor

Vote for one

Victoria L. Schubert;14

Collector

Vote for one

Terry “Bob” Lance;13

Alderman – East Ward

Vote for one

Rob Daniels;10

Alderman – West Ward

Vote for one

Andrew Miller;2

City of Bolckow

Alderman – North Ward

Vote for one

Alex R. Smith;8

Alderman – South Ward

Vote for one

Anthony M. Hillyard;1

City of Amazonia

Mayor

Vote for one

Richard Russell;21

Alderman – North Ward

Vote for one

William Goodwin;16

Alderman – South Ward

Vote for one

Clint Howard;6

Village of Country Club

Board of Trustees

Vote for two

Ashley Albers;182

Tammy O’Meara-Chambers;182

Village of Rea

Board of Trustees

Vote for three

Darryl Atkins;5

Village of Cosby

Board of Trustees

Vote for three

Nola Ferguson;17

David Robles;16

Sam Johnston;16

Question 1

Yes;12

No;7

GRUNDY COUNTY

Trenton R-IX School District

Board directors (three years)

Vote for two

Dorothy Taul;489

Jeffrey R. Spencer;581

Toby Lee Havens;219

Joshua W. Shuler;264

Board directors (one year)

Vote for one

Jason Hostetler;734

Spickard R-II School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Paula Fagan;54

Princeton R-V School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Nathan Evans;1

Ron Parsons;1

Tracie Ellsworth;0

Anthony Henke;2

Meadville R-IV School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Ben Keller;0

Kelly Schwager;0

Question 1

Yes;0

No;0

Grundy County Health Department

Board members (four years)

Vote for two

Amy;291

Carl Blackburn;348

Jewell Harris;709

Stacy L. McCullough;577

Board members (two years)

Vote for one

Korynn Skipper;582

Kenneth Weaver;443

Spickard Special Road District

Board member

Vote for one

J.R. Roberts;22

Question 1

Yes;16

No;10

City of Trenton

Councilperson – First Ward

Vote for one

Kevin Klinginsmith;41

Glen Briggs;90

Councilperson – Second Ward

Vote for one

Marvin Humphreys;67

Councilperson – Third Ward

Vote for one

David Mlika;143

Councilperson – Fourth Ward

Vote for one

Bob McIntyre;100

Duane Urich;128

City of Spickard

Alderman at-large

Vote for two

Cindy Edwards;25

MERCER COUNTY

North Mercer R-III School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Teri Noe;99

Kailer Stevenson;73

Makella Hagan;58

Clint Stark;59

Spickard R-II School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Paula Fagan;3

Cainsville R-I School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Shane Vaughn;0

Jason R. Bain;2

Adam L. Ratliff;0

Cody Thompson;3

Newton-Harris R-III School District

Board directors (three years)

Vote for two

Robin Moschetti;0

Don Macgregor;1

Angela Huffman;1

Matt Miller;2

Board directors (one year)

Vote for one

Justin Oaks;2

South Harrison R-II School District

Board directors

Vote for two

C.F. Rainey;3

Caleb Guernsey;2

Chad Smith;3

Scott David Neth;2

Princeton R-V School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Nathan Evans;200

Ron Parsons;226

Tracie Ellsworth;128

Anthony Henke;184

Mercer County Health Department

Board of Trustees

Vote for two

Amy McDaniel;398

Jennifer Meinke;300

Lauren Guilkey;268

Public Water Supply District No. 1

Question 1

Yes;296

No;78

City of Princeton

Alderman – North Ward

Vote for one

Tony Johnson;80

Alderman – South Ward

Vote for one

Karee Cunningham;49

City of Mercer

Alderman

Vote for two

Billy Fisher;34

Brody Persell;24

Gage Porter;29

Cheyenne Wolfe;5

Question 1

Yes;44

No;2

NODAWAY COUNTY

West Nodaway R-I School District

Board directors

Vote for three

Scott Conn;245

Jason Walker;215

Nathan Honan;259

Nicky Comstock;116

Jim Dow;91

Brooke Kinsella;311

Maryville R-II School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Joshua McKim;1,086

Mitchell Coffelt;792

Isaiah Korthanke;460

Northeast Nodaway R-V School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Karl Wilmes;158

Kenna Florea;138

Randa Doty;115

North Nodaway R-VI School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Krista Barcus;182

Jerime Bix;119

Kane Oberhauser;212

Proposition Progress for Kids

Yes;184

No;95

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Meagan Morrow;69

Haily Randall;101

Andrew J. Lance;110

Ryan Stewart Medsker;106

Worth County R-III School District

Board directors

Vote for two

Josh Fletchall;3

Ashley Rush;2

Bradley Maudlin;3

Proposition 2

Yes;255

No;207

Proposition Tigers

Yes;1

No;4

City of Burlington Junction

Councilperson

Vote for two

Darby Grace;115

Brian Hunt;117

Question 1

Yes;79

No;61

City of Elmo

Mayor

Vote for one

Christopher Thompson;27

Councilperson (two years)

Vote for two

Skyler McGinness;24

Joanna Chesser;23

Councilperson (one year)

Vote for one

Kristina Ricketts;26

City of Maryville

Councilperson

Vote for one

Bryan Gerald Williams;513

William Tye Parsons;558

Question 1

Yes;719

No;372

City of Graham

Mayor

Vote for one

Darrell Johnson;28

Board members

Vote for two

Randy Hankins;27

Cory Anderson;31

Question 1

Yes;20

No;10

City of Pickering

Mayor

Vote for one

Charles Smith;32

Councilperson

Vote for two

Juliana Judd;33

Brad Renfro;34

Question 1

Yes;33

No;5

City of Ravenwood

Mayor

Vote for one

Bryan Sobotka;50

Bill Stephenson;29

Councilperson – North Ward

Vote for one

Jeremy Faustlin;45

Councilperson – South Ward (two years)

Vote for one

Colby Wiederholt;26

Byland James;5

Councilperson – South Ward (one year)

Vote for one

Gerald Lager;31

City of Skidmore

Mayor

Vote for one

Jill Wieland;41

Councilperson (two years)

Vote for two

Kimberly Fetterer;36

Timothy Slagle;42

Councilperson (one year)

Vote for one

Marvin Sumy;46

Election provision

Yes;34

No;16

City of Guilford

Councilperson

Vote for two

Gary Pulley;1

City of Hopkins

Alderman –North Ward

Vote for one

Rick Gladman;34

Alderman – South Ward

Vote for one

Allan Thompsom;38

Street improvement levy

Yes;63

No;13

Independence Township

Road levy renewal

Yes;41

No;9

Jackson Township

Road bond

Yes;156

No;24

Monroe Township

Road bond

Yes;80

No;10

Atchison Township

Road bond

Yes;77

No;31

