ANDREW COUNTY
Savannah R-III School District
Board directors (three years)
Vote for two
Joseph Simon Mahlandt Barbosa;897
Sharona Johnson;727
Evan T. Couldry;667
Cory Schilling;811
Board directors (one year)
Vote for one
Jamin Sybert;1,593
Proposition SR3
Yes;1,175
No;1,032
Nodaway-Holt School District
Board members
Vote for two
Meagan Morrow;0
Haily Randall;0
Andrew J. Lance;2
Ryan Stewart Medsker;2
King City R-I School District
Board members
Vote for two
Josh Wall;40
Bucky Miller;22
Kurt Roberts;33
Proposition K.I.D.S.
Yes;32
No;15
Avenue City R-IX School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Jaren Pippitt;48
Chase Holcumbrink;63
David Schultz;41
City of Savannah
Alderman – East Ward
Vote for one
Jerry Baker;357
Alderman – West Ward
Vote for one
Keven Schneider;338
City of Rosendale
Mayor
Vote for one
Jason Dunbar;3
Alderman
Vote for two
Charlene Ellis;3
Kenneth Wilson;3
City of Fillmore
Mayor
Vote for one
Victoria L. Schubert;14
Collector
Vote for one
Terry “Bob” Lance;13
Alderman – East Ward
Vote for one
Rob Daniels;10
Alderman – West Ward
Vote for one
Andrew Miller;2
City of Bolckow
Alderman – North Ward
Vote for one
Alex R. Smith;8
Alderman – South Ward
Vote for one
Anthony M. Hillyard;1
City of Amazonia
Mayor
Vote for one
Richard Russell;21
Alderman – North Ward
Vote for one
William Goodwin;16
Alderman – South Ward
Vote for one
Clint Howard;6
Village of Country Club
Board of Trustees
Vote for two
Ashley Albers;182
Tammy O’Meara-Chambers;182
Village of Rea
Board of Trustees
Vote for three
Darryl Atkins;5
Village of Cosby
Board of Trustees
Vote for three
Nola Ferguson;17
David Robles;16
Sam Johnston;16
Question 1
Yes;12
No;7
GRUNDY COUNTY
Trenton R-IX School District
Board directors (three years)
Vote for two
Dorothy Taul;489
Jeffrey R. Spencer;581
Toby Lee Havens;219
Joshua W. Shuler;264
Board directors (one year)
Vote for one
Jason Hostetler;734
Spickard R-II School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Paula Fagan;54
Princeton R-V School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Nathan Evans;1
Ron Parsons;1
Tracie Ellsworth;0
Anthony Henke;2
Meadville R-IV School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Ben Keller;0
Kelly Schwager;0
Question 1
Yes;0
No;0
Grundy County Health Department
Board members (four years)
Vote for two
Amy;291
Carl Blackburn;348
Jewell Harris;709
Stacy L. McCullough;577
Board members (two years)
Vote for one
Korynn Skipper;582
Kenneth Weaver;443
Spickard Special Road District
Board member
Vote for one
J.R. Roberts;22
Question 1
Yes;16
No;10
City of Trenton
Councilperson – First Ward
Vote for one
Kevin Klinginsmith;41
Glen Briggs;90
Councilperson – Second Ward
Vote for one
Marvin Humphreys;67
Councilperson – Third Ward
Vote for one
David Mlika;143
Councilperson – Fourth Ward
Vote for one
Bob McIntyre;100
Duane Urich;128
City of Spickard
Alderman at-large
Vote for two
Cindy Edwards;25
MERCER COUNTY
North Mercer R-III School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Teri Noe;99
Kailer Stevenson;73
Makella Hagan;58
Clint Stark;59
Spickard R-II School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Paula Fagan;3
Cainsville R-I School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Shane Vaughn;0
Jason R. Bain;2
Adam L. Ratliff;0
Cody Thompson;3
Newton-Harris R-III School District
Board directors (three years)
Vote for two
Robin Moschetti;0
Don Macgregor;1
Angela Huffman;1
Matt Miller;2
Board directors (one year)
Vote for one
Justin Oaks;2
South Harrison R-II School District
Board directors
Vote for two
C.F. Rainey;3
Caleb Guernsey;2
Chad Smith;3
Scott David Neth;2
Princeton R-V School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Nathan Evans;200
Ron Parsons;226
Tracie Ellsworth;128
Anthony Henke;184
Mercer County Health Department
Board of Trustees
Vote for two
Amy McDaniel;398
Jennifer Meinke;300
Lauren Guilkey;268
Public Water Supply District No. 1
Question 1
Yes;296
No;78
City of Princeton
Alderman – North Ward
Vote for one
Tony Johnson;80
Alderman – South Ward
Vote for one
Karee Cunningham;49
City of Mercer
Alderman
Vote for two
Billy Fisher;34
Brody Persell;24
Gage Porter;29
Cheyenne Wolfe;5
Question 1
Yes;44
No;2
NODAWAY COUNTY
West Nodaway R-I School District
Board directors
Vote for three
Scott Conn;245
Jason Walker;215
Nathan Honan;259
Nicky Comstock;116
Jim Dow;91
Brooke Kinsella;311
Maryville R-II School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Joshua McKim;1,086
Mitchell Coffelt;792
Isaiah Korthanke;460
Northeast Nodaway R-V School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Karl Wilmes;158
Kenna Florea;138
Randa Doty;115
North Nodaway R-VI School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Krista Barcus;182
Jerime Bix;119
Kane Oberhauser;212
Proposition Progress for Kids
Yes;184
No;95
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Meagan Morrow;69
Haily Randall;101
Andrew J. Lance;110
Ryan Stewart Medsker;106
Worth County R-III School District
Board directors
Vote for two
Josh Fletchall;3
Ashley Rush;2
Bradley Maudlin;3
Proposition 2
Yes;255
No;207
Proposition Tigers
Yes;1
No;4
City of Burlington Junction
Councilperson
Vote for two
Darby Grace;115
Brian Hunt;117
Question 1
Yes;79
No;61
City of Elmo
Mayor
Vote for one
Christopher Thompson;27
Councilperson (two years)
Vote for two
Skyler McGinness;24
Joanna Chesser;23
Councilperson (one year)
Vote for one
Kristina Ricketts;26
City of Maryville
Councilperson
Vote for one
Bryan Gerald Williams;513
William Tye Parsons;558
Question 1
Yes;719
No;372
City of Graham
Mayor
Vote for one
Darrell Johnson;28
Board members
Vote for two
Randy Hankins;27
Cory Anderson;31
Question 1
Yes;20
No;10
City of Pickering
Mayor
Vote for one
Charles Smith;32
Councilperson
Vote for two
Juliana Judd;33
Brad Renfro;34
Question 1
Yes;33
No;5
City of Ravenwood
Mayor
Vote for one
Bryan Sobotka;50
Bill Stephenson;29
Councilperson – North Ward
Vote for one
Jeremy Faustlin;45
Councilperson – South Ward (two years)
Vote for one
Colby Wiederholt;26
Byland James;5
Councilperson – South Ward (one year)
Vote for one
Gerald Lager;31
City of Skidmore
Mayor
Vote for one
Jill Wieland;41
Councilperson (two years)
Vote for two
Kimberly Fetterer;36
Timothy Slagle;42
Councilperson (one year)
Vote for one
Marvin Sumy;46
Election provision
Yes;34
No;16
City of Guilford
Councilperson
Vote for two
Gary Pulley;1
City of Hopkins
Alderman –North Ward
Vote for one
Rick Gladman;34
Alderman – South Ward
Vote for one
Allan Thompsom;38
Street improvement levy
Yes;63
No;13
Independence Township
Road levy renewal
Yes;41
No;9
Jackson Township
Road bond
Yes;156
No;24
Monroe Township
Road bond
Yes;80
No;10
Atchison Township
Road bond
Yes;77
No;31
