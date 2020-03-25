NEW YORK — Dr. Dre's classic debut rap album "The Chronic," Selena's sophomore release "Ven Conmigo" and the worldwide disco hit "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner's "Private Dancer," Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" — written by Jimmy Webb — and Whitney Houston's No. 1 hit and cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year.

The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape. The titles have to be at least 10 years old.

Others that made the list include Russ Hodges' play-by-play of the National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951; the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of "Fiddler on the Roof"; the announcement of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy by the Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor during the recording of a live performance on Nov. 22, 1963; songs from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"; field recordings of over 50 hours of traditional Afghan music; and albums by Dusty Springfield, Cheap Trick and Maria Schneider.

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

LOS ANGELES — Elton John is hosting a "living room" concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it, iHeartMedia and Fox said Wednesday.

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the event.

The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes "to ensure the health and safety of all involved," according to a statement. The event will take the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which became part of a wave of public-event postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic.

Besides performances, the commercial-free concert will honor health professionals, first responders and others who are "putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," the media companies said.

Viewers will be asked to support two of the charitable organizations aiding victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

Fox's digital platform also will carry the concert.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Jackson estate gives to Broadway, Vegas needy amid outbreak

LOS ANGELES — The Michael Jackson estate is donating $300,000 to help entertainment industry workers on Broadway, the music business and in Las Vegas who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The estate announced Wednesday that it will give $100,000 apiece to Broadway Cares, the food bank Three Square in Nevada and MusiCares, because all three areas have been good to the estate and to Jackson.

A Jackson-themed Broadway show, "MJ The Musical" is scheduled to start previews in July, though like the rest of Broadway it is currently on hold amid the coronavirus shutdown. No announcements have been made on postponing the show, and the estate and producers are taking a wait-and-see approach, Branca said.

Global pandemic postpones this year's glitzy Tony Awards

NEW YORK — With Broadway shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, producers of the annual Tony Awards have postponed this year's celebration of American theater.

The show was originally scheduled for June 7 but the virus forced all 41 Broadway theaters to go dark and caused turmoil in the Tony schedule. The awards show will be "rescheduled at a later date," according to producers.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows on the Great White Way but also 16 that were still scheduled to open, including "Diana," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Company." Already some shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"