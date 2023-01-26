1901754688

A man holds a microphone gun in his hand to record nature sounds. 

Travelers and nature lovers often take pictures and videos documenting their experiences. Most people just share them on social media with friends, family members, and followers, and that's the extent of their reach. But what if those videos have the potential to make money as a side hustle?

Phonography offers a chance for users to make money as they find and capture the various soundscapes naturally occurring in the world.

