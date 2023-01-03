Hot Chocolate Cookies

This photo shows two hot chocolate cookies right out of the oven. 

 Metro Creative

Hot chocolate does a fine job of warming people up on cold winter days. This rich and creamy beverage is enjoyed many ways, with some people floating miniature marshmallows on top or adding a touch of liqueur for an adult treat. Of course, hot chocolate is equally delicious topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.

What if you could replicate the taste of hot chocolate in a cookie? That's just what happens with this recipe for Hot Chocolate Cookies courtesy of creator Rachel Perry and American Lifestyle magazine. Enjoy them on their own, or paired with a mug of hot cocoa.

