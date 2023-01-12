chicken stew with herb dumplings

Who couldn't use a little more free time in his or her day? Slow cookers can create that by enabling home chefs to set their ingredients to simmer early in the day and then head to work, school, recreational activities and pretty much whatever they need to get done as the food cooks. Not being beholden to the kitchen is a benefit slow cookers offer.

Since slow cookers cook foods slowly at low temperatures, they are quite handy and even can help people save money. Tougher cuts of meat or poultry tend to cost a little less, and they can be cooked to perfection in the slow cooker. The long, moist cooking environment tenderizes the ingredients during the cooking process.

