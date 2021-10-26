Recent letters contain threats by Root to kill himself, others

In letters written less than a month ago, Lawrence Root threatened to kill himself and several other persons.
The documents, part of a police file relating to a rape case investigation in which Root was a suspect, reflect the apparent desperation of the 29-year-old man, who admittedly killed three persons Tuesday before taking his own life early Wednesday morning.
No members of the Dwayne Garlock family were among those mentioned in the letters, which had been written to a relative.
Mrs. Garlock, 30, and her two daughters, Pamela Pittam, 12 and Shelley Pittam, 13, were shot to death Tuesday afternoon in their home at 2608 Walnut street.
Root allegedly admitted the slayings to a hostage he held early yesterday before he wounded another hostage and killed himself.
Detective Inspector Leo Schott said it was evident from the letters that Root was deeply troubled by marital problems. A divorce action was pending against him.
Police obtained the letters after Root was charged on Jan. 18 in a state warrant with rape. They had been unable to locate him to execute the warrant or question him concerning the letters.
“I hope everyone will understand why I am doing what I am doing … so if I kill her and me. I will be able to be with her…” he wrote.
“I have thought about this for over a week. This is the only way to be with her and that’s all I really want...I have to go now and do what I have to do…”
In other portions of the letters, Root made veiled threats on the lives of other family members.
“There were a lot of people that hurt me. I hope they all pay in time,” he said in another passage from the letters.
He concluded one of the two letters with the remark, “I know this (is) not right”.
He also expressed remorse over how his own family would be affected by his stated intentions.
The letters came to light late Wednesday night as officers went over records involving the rape allegation made against Root.
The letters had been given to Assistance Detective Inspector Tom Johnson who put them in the police file of the rape case investigation. Inspector Johnson, who had handled the letters, was out of the city when the murder investigation was being conducted Tuesday night.
None of the threats contained in the letters was carried out.
The letters did not mention any motive for the slaying of the three members of the Garlock family, with whom Root had been staying for several weeks.
