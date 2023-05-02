First Republic Bank

A customer reads an announcement in the window of a First Republic Bank branch by their headquarters Monday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

First Republic Bank became the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the lender was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and sold to JPMorgan Chase on May 1, 2023. First Republic is the latest victim of the panic that has roiled small and midsize banks since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023.

