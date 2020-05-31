Casino
Winner: St. Jo Frontier Casino
Favorites: Ameristar Casino Hotel
Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway
Event Venue
Winner: Castle Bridge Event Center
Favorites: Center for JOY
The Sycamore Tree Venue
Family Entertainment
Winner: Joe Town Mini Golf
Favorites: Orrick Acres
Robidoux Resident Theatre
Festivals and Events
Winner: South Side Fall Festival
Favorites: Apple Blossom Festival
Coleman Hawkins Jazz and Blues Festival (HawkFest)
IrishFest Weston
Fun Place for Kids
Winner: Joe Town Mini Golf
Favorites: B & J Skate Center
Fun Run St. Joe
Orrick Acres
Golf Course
Winner: Copper Hill Golf Club
Favorites: Fairview Municipal Golf Center
Moila Golf Course
Museum
Winner: Pony Express National Museum
Favorites: Glore Psychiatric Museum
St. Joseph Museums, Inc.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
Social Venue
Winner: D & G Cafe Acoustic
Favorites: Pony Express RV Park
The Sycamore Tree Venue
Timber Creek Event Center
Sports League (Adult)
Winner: St. Joseph Mustangs
Favorites: Belt Entertainment Bowling League
YMCA Summer Softball League
Sports League (Youth)
Winner: St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association
Favorites: InterServ Summer Jam/Spike
St. Joe Thunder youth Football
YMCA Youth Basketball
Summer Camp
Winner: Camp Quality Northwest Missouri
Favorites: Camp Geiger, Pony Express Council BSA
God's Mountain Ministries
Winery
Winner: Tipple Hill Winery & Vineyard
Favorites: Windy Wine Company
St. James Winery