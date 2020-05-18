Church
Winner: Green Valley Baptist Church
Favorites: Cathedral of St. Joseph
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
St. James Catholic Church
Civic Club
Winner: Knights of Columbus
Favorites: Rotary Club of South Side St. Joseph
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Diplomats
College/University
Winner: Missouri Western State University
Favorites: Northwest Missouri State University
Employer
Winner: Altec Industries
Favorites: American Family Insurance
Hobby Lobby
Mosaic Life Care
Library
Winner: Rolling Hills Library
Favorites: Carnegie Library
East Hills Library
St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown Library
Networking Group
Winner: St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce
Favorite: BNI St. Joseph
Non-Profit Organization
Winner: Noyes Home for Children
Favorites: Catholic Charities
Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph
Pivotal Point Transitional Housing
Park
Winner: Krug Park
Favorites: Bartlett Park
Hyde Park
Mark Youngdahl Conservation Area
Place to Volunteer
Winner: Second Harvest Community Food Bank
Favorites: Community Missions Corporation
Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph
Pivotal Point Transitional Housing