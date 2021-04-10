Benedictine football started a new era Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

The Ravens thumped Hastings College 48-0 in head coach Joel Osborn's first outing at the helm of the program.

Osborn said he did feel quite the sensation to be on the sideline for a game for the first time since December of 2019 with Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

"I had emotions but I had to harness them in," Osborn said. "It was great to be back out here and playing for real."

The Raven offense put up 494 yards on the day in the dominating win over the Broncos.

"We did a good job of hitting some big plays and finishing some drives," Osborn said.

Junior quarterback Garrett Kettle guided the offense going 21-37 for 285 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The yards and touchdowns in the game were both career-highs for Kettle.

"I thought he did really well," Osborn said. "I didn't have to pull him over on the sideline and ask him 'Hey what were you thinking there?' Garrett did a job of distributing the ball."

Three of the Kettle's five touchdown passes went to senior wide receiver Tre Adger who had nine catches for 215 yards.

"He's our guy we want to go to," Osborn said. "He's very reliable in terms of the big play, has great hands, can run and has size."

The performance was a refreshing one for Adger after he dealt with injuries throughout the fall season.

"It's a huge confidence booster," Adger said. "I've been through injuries and it's nice to see I could still do that and play at that level."

Adger gave credit to the job Osborn has done since taking over the program in January.

"I think he's done a really great job of coaching us though and getting us to where we need to be," Adger said.

The former Bearcat coach had a total of twenty practices and a scrimmage against Doane University leading up to his debut as the head coach of BC football.

"Our kids have really bought into the process," Osborn said. "Our kids were really ready to play and you could see that today."

Osborn was given the game ball by Athletic Director and Associate Head Coach Charlie Gartenmayer following the victory.

"It's special but this place is about much more than one person," Osborn said. "Coach Wilcox set the foundation here for 42 years and I got a long way to go."

However, the shutout victory wasn't enough for the Ravens to qualify for the NAIA Football Champion Series as they weren't voted in Sunday during the selection show.