Maur Hill-Mount Academy passed its toughest test of the season so far with a 28-14 win over Riverside thanks to a career day from senior running back Andrew Schwinn Friday night at Guy Galley Field.

Schwinn had a career-high in carries with 32 and yards with 290 along with three touchdowns.

The first two scores were vintage Schwinn runs that featured several broken tackles and shifty moves.

Coach Brandon Wilkes said Schwinn is truly one of the best players in the state.

"He does that every game," Wilkes said. "He just runs so tough and to me he's one of the best players in the state. He hasn't had a bad game."

Schwinn finishes his six game regular season with 1,482 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Raven defense also stepped up on the night especially in the second half with several pivotal stops including a fourth and three at the end of the third quarter up 22-14 on their own 22.

"We hadn't played a team that passed as much as them," Wilkes said. "To see our defense play like that in the second half makes us feel like we have the guys to stop a passing or running team. Our offense had our lowest scoring day and they really picked us up."

Schwinn said the defense did their job at critical spots in the second half.

"To pitch a second half shut out in what was a one score game," Schwinn said. "We stepped up and did our jobs."

The Ravens head into the playoffs with tremendous confidence in their running game and defense being able to take them further than in years past.

"This year going into the playoffs we feel like we can play defense and we can run the ball," Wilkes said. "Those are two things that really work well in the playoffs."

Schwinn said MHMA plans to keep this momentum going into this postseason.

"The win gets us momentum going into the postseason," Schwinn said. "We're going to us that and hope to keep playing the next few weeks."