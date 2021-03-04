Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball season came to an end Thursday night in a competitive second round Sub-State loss to Riverside 56-47 in Blue Rapids.

The Ravens had one of their better games this season through the first half when they led 28-27 at halftime.

The Cyclones would go on to end the third quarter with a 10-0 run that gave them a 39-33 lead and ultimately proved to be the difference late.

MHMA coach Brad Kunecke said his team played maybe their best game of the season in every way outside of one key aspect, rebounding.

"I thought our defense and guard play was some of the best it's been this year with rebounding the ball the problem all night long," Kunecke said. "When we had positions we couldn't get our hands on it. It would just bounce off of our hands and they (Riverside) had good second chance points."

Kunecke said switching to a zone defense in the game did give the Cyclones some problems early.

"I think us playing a zone instead of man-to-man kind of threw them off a little bit," "Our pressure in the first half kind of slowed them down and got some turnovers."

Junior Drew Caudle led MHMA in points with 12 and senior Brody Mispagel was second with 11.

The Ravens will end the season with nine seniors departing the program but Kunecke does have confidence with the players coming back for the Ravens.

"We lose a lot of people but we do have some core guys coming back as well as some JV guys we like," Kunecke "I think we'll have a good solid six or seven guys."