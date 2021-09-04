Maur Hill-Mount Academy looked to be in deep peril after quarterback Mark Harris threw the ball right to a Council Grove defender with about nine minutes left in the game Friday night at Guy Galley Field.
The interception would’ve set the Braves up in Ravens territory only down 15-14 if not for junior Parrish Beagle making the play of the night and ripping the ball out of the defender’s arm giving the home team a fresh set of downs.
MHMA would go on to milk the clock and score on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Harris to senior Drew Caudle on fourth and seven to lead 22-14 with 1:36 remaining and hold on for the opening victory.
“Every game Parrish makes plays like that,” Ravens Head Coach Brandon Wilkes said. “He’s just got such a motor and that play he was so determined to get the ball back. There were a lot of really big plays but I think when it’s all said and done that one was as big as they come.”
The gut-check win to start the season was the most adversity MHMA has faced in a week one opening matchup in a few years and about two-thirds of its roster had never played in a varsity game.
“These types of wins and games build a team up,” Wilkes said. “We haven’t had too many like this early on and it’s really good for our team and young players.”
The game was certainly not pretty for the Ravens throughout the night as they entered the locker room with a lackluster performance on offense trailing 2-0.
The MHMA offense finally found some success in the second half after its defense kept them in the game by stopping Council Grove twice in the red zone in the first half.
“Last year we relied heavily on our offense and was just an all around team effort tonight that was led by our defense,” Wilkes said.
Harris gave some spark to the offense coming in at quarterback about halfway through the third quarter.
Harris and game starter Caudle both saw time under center and at wide receiver including throwing a touchdown to the other.
Wilkes is thankful to have both as an option.
“Both of them are great quarterbacks and two of the better ones we’ve had,” Wilkes said. “He (Harris) lit a fire for us in the second half and I’m super proud of him. He’s always been a team guy but shines in the spotlight.”
Harris accounted for 162 total yards through receiving and throwing while Caudle had 130.
Wilkes said his team was able to be more methodical and used to the flow of a varsity football game.
“Our guys just had to get used to the grind of a game,” Wilkes said. “I think they had a little bit more of a one play at a time mentality the second half.”
Harris said the win provides the type of early season adversity they need.
“It really tested for us early in the season and will help us turn into the team we want to be,” Harris said.
The Ravens will host Oskaloosa Friday at 7 p.m.
