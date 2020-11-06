New year same result for Maur Hill-Mount Academy against Rossville.

The Ravens were bested by the Bulldogs again for the third straight season this time by a score of 53-21 on the road at Rossville.

The MHMA defense struggled to get stops throughout the game as Rossville went up and down the field.

Raven coach Brandon Wilkes said the Bulldogs just know how to use their assortment.

"They've just got outstanding athletes," Wilkes said. "They put those athletes in space and make you have to be great every play and that's what we're trying to do so as well."

Despite the blowout loss, Wilkes said his team is still close to where they want to be as a program.

"Our program has gotten to the point where we're close," "There is a good chance that is the state champion over there and they've been the number one seed."

Wilkes said his team will be able to knock down that door eventually.

"It makes me feel pretty hopeful from where we've come," Wilkes said. "We just kind of have that one hurdle to get over and it's going to happen."

Wilkes also reflected on the job MHMA did this season with so much uncertainty with Covid-19 and also losing a number of key players from last season.

"It's such a fragmented season and it's a great accomplishment what they did," Wilkes said. "Our guys showed up to work every day a lot of people thought it would be a down year with losing Jack and Abe; clearly wasn't."

The Ravens will lose a productive senior class of 12 that includes standout running back Andrew Schwinn.

"I knew I'd miss them because I love each one of them," Wilkes said. "They set some really good examples for the underclassmen to follow."

Schwinn finishes what is unquestionably one of the best seasons by a player in the history of the program with 1,870 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns and 32 touchdowns total in nine games.

Wilkes had nothing but glowing praise for the season Schwinn had.

"I told him that 'You did it man.'" Wilkes said. "We didn't reach our team goals but you worked hard with this mindset of being great and he had one of the greatest seasons in program history. Whoever gets him at the next level is going to love him because he just works his tail off."