DURANGO, Colo. — While firefighting crews were in the throes of battling the 416 Fire as it rapidly spread through the San Juan National Forest north of Durango in June 2018, an unlikely rescue mission was being hatched.

Jim White, an aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said plans had to move fast as the blaze started inching toward prime habitat for a rare lineage of cutthroat trout that lives in the remote side streams of Hermosa Creek.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife knew what was at risk: the potential loss of a native fish that had survived in isolation, against the odds, through all the disturbances of the West’s settlement.

With a massive wildfire as the latest threat, the survival of these trout depended on a small crew from CPW and the U.S. Forest Service who were granted special permission to enter the fire zone, with only hours to work.

Now, two years later, the fish saved during the rescue will be released back into the wild.

Surviving the decades

By the late 1880s, Western settlers fished the Colorado River cutthroat trout to the point of extinction, and then dumped more competitive species of trout into rivers and streams to keep the food source available.

The magnitude of the cutthroat’s loss has never been truly quantified, but best estimates show its range — which once spanned Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — has been cut by about 85%.

For the past 50 years, CPW biologists have scoured the backcountry looking for surviving populations of cutthroats. In the 1980s and 1990s, fish suspected of fitting the bill were discovered in eight small streams in Southwest Colorado.

But at the time, technology didn’t exist to say for sure.

In 2018, however, DNA testing confirmed those suspicions, linking a cutthroat found in the San Juan River basin to fish samples collected and preserved in 1874 by naturalist Charles E. Aiken, who donated two trout to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Rescue mission

Everyone knew summer 2018, with its historic drought conditions, was going to be a bad year for wildfire, White said. In preparation, the groundwork for trapping some of the cutthroats in the Hermosa Creek watershed was laid the winter before.

So when a small spark north of Durango ballooned into the 85-square-mile that swept through the drainage, crews were ready to go. A small team of about seven people started early, taking ATVs as far into the backcountry as possible.

After the road ended, crews hiked 2 miles to reach the remote stream. Once there, they had three hours to catch as many fish as possible before having to escape the area before nightfall.

Despite the odds, 54 cutthroats were recovered.

Wild struggles in captivity

The fish were brought back to the hatchery in Durango where they have been kept in isolation. At first, biologists were concerned because the fish did not spawn last year and some died of a parasite.

This year, however, CPW hit a stroke of luck.

“We’re not getting a lot of eggs, but enough to provide some for a limited amount of stocking and some to start a captive population that will be sustainable,” Durango Hatchery Manager Toby Mourning said in a statement.

This summer, CPW intends to trek the fish back to their native habitat and release them into the wild.