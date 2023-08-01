Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a game July 23 in Chicago. 

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO | The AL West-leading Texas Rangers continued to load up on pitching Sunday by acquiring left-hander Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The deal came a few hours after Texas announced the addition of three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. Also on Sunday, the Rangers placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, retroactive to July 27.

