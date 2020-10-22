It's that time of year again.

Time for trout anglers around Topeka to ready their gear, purchase their trout permits and take watch as large trucks from Crystal Lake Fisheries, of Ava, Mo., unload 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee.

Only this year's stocking, slated for the morning of Oct. 24, won't be publicly viewable like in past years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation plans to hold a Facebook Live event to show the public the trout that are being stocked this fall.

"We are disappointed that we won't be able to invite the public out to see the trout stocked this month, but the safety of our park patrons is a priority," said Jeremy Myers, director of park operations, in a news release.

After Lake Shawnee has been stocked with trout, the lake will be closed to fishing from Oct. 24 until 6 a.m. Oct. 31 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings. However, trout season doesn't officially begin in Kansas until Sunday, Nov. 1, meaning anglers will have to wait until the following morning to pursue the tasty salmonid.

The season runs until April 15, 2021, and anglers who plan to pursue trout must purchase a trout permit for $14.50 from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, which stocks the lake with trout as part of its Community Fisheries Assistance Program. Anglers under 15 are allowed to fish for trout without a permit for a daily creel limit of two, but can purchase a permit to increase their daily take to five fish.

All residents must also have a valid state fishing license to fish in Kansas if between the ages of 16 and 74. Those who aren't trying to catch trout do not need to purchase a trout permit to fish on Lake Shawnee, unlike some other lakes. To purchase a trout permit or fishing license online, go to https://ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/.

A second stocking of rainbow trout is tentatively slated to take place this spring during the last Saturday in February, which in 2021 will land on Feb. 27.

Other trout locations

Other locations across the state stock trout, as well, including in Salina, Hutchinson, Dodge City, Pratt, Pittsburg, El Dorado and Great Bend. Many of these areas are initially stocked in late October and then periodically restocked each month through March.

These locations have differing regulations regarding fishing, with some requiring all anglers to purchase a trout permit to fish those lakes and others requiring only trout anglers to purchase one.

Lakes, ponds and streams requiring all anglers to purchase a trout permit are: Coffeyville's Le Clere; Dodge City's Lake Charles; Eisenhower State Park Pond; Fort Scott Gun Park Lake; Glen Elder State Park Pond; Kanopolis Seep Stream; KDOT East Lake in Wichita; Lake Henry in Clinton State Park, Lawrence; Pratt's Centennial Pond; Walnut River Area in El Dorado State Park; Willow Lake in Tuttle Creek State Park, Manhattan; Webster's Stilling Basin; Sandsage Bison Range and WA Sandpits (periodically dry); Vic's Lake and Slough Creek in Sedgwick County Park; Fort Riley's Cameron Springs and Garnett Crystal Lake.

Waters where trout permits are only required of trout anglers include: Salina's Lakewood Lake (changed to a two-trout creel limit for 2019-20); Moon Lake on Fort Riley; Scott State Park Pond -- Barrel Springs Pond; Hutchinson's Dillon Nature Center Pond; Atchison's City Lake No. 1; Holton's Elkhorn Lake; Syracuse's Sam's Pond; Cimarron's Grasslands Pits; Colby's Villa High Lake; Great Bend's Vet's Lake; Meade State Fishing Lake; Cherryvale's Tanko Lake and Herington's Father Padilla Pond.

Pittsburg's Mined Land Wildlife Area in Cherokee County also is stocked with trout year-round in the Unit 30 Trout Pit, and as such requires anglers year-round to carry a trout permit to fish its waters. Unit 30 also is stocked with brown trout, and as of January of this year there is no longer a 20-inch minimum and daily creel of one brown trout per day on the unit. Therefore, anglers may keep brown trout in combination with rainbow trout for a combined daily creel of five.