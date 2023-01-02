Australia Tennis United Cup

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his Group D match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the United Cup tennis event on Monday in Sydney, Australia.

 Associated Press

SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday's defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness.

The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie in three sets.

