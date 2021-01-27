Radon a deadly hazard for homeowners

The dangers of lead paint in houses are well documented, but Radon is another health hazard common in homes.

Radon, a tasteless and odorless gas, is estimated to cause thousands of deaths from cancer each year. The radioactive substance is present in 1 of 15 homes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

St. Joseph and surrounding areas are high on the EPA’s list of estimated Radon levels in homes, with Buchanan, Andrew, Platte and Clinton counties each in the highest category possible per household.

“It’s all about the land underneath the homes, so it’s more about the geology,” said Jim Haake, St. Joseph’s Chief Building Official. “So it’s the soil or rocks that are underneath, that are in this area.”

Actual levels can vary greatly, he said.

“That’s why they say each house should have its own Radon test. The potential is there, and the potential is high for this area but it doesn’t necessarily mean that Radon is, you know, in every house.”

Radon testing is the only way to know that a house is free of the radioactive substance. Tests have been required under St. Joseph building codes for nearly a decade.

Newer homes are less likely to have dangerous Radon levels because of the changes in building codes.

One advantage of dealing with the radioactive gas is that it takes time for continuous exposure to lead to major complications, Haake said.

"It is slow, (but) it does depend on the individual homeowner to have their own house tested," he said.

It also helps that test kits are readily available and results can be completed in a few days, he said.

Kits are sold at hardware stores, as well as through Kansas State University.

Even with the requirements, many people are unaware they could be at risk, Haake said.

“It’s been around for years but I don’t think many people know it’s a thing because it’s nothing you can really smell,” he said.

Possible symptoms include difficulty breathing, pain or tightness in the chest, and trouble swallowing, according to the American Cancer Society.

More information can be found through Missouri’s Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology.