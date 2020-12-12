After a summer of seeing protests and riots related to the Black Lives Matter movement, students went back to school with new information and questions about racial issues this fall.

In a time where race and diversity is a hot-button issue, the resources counselors and educators can provide are important. No one recognizes this more than Kim Warren, CEO of the MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center.

“Our kids are coming back hypersensitive about this,” Warren said. “As soon as somebody says the wrong thing, or the N word, or negros or whatever, they’re gonna be like, ‘What?’”

Within MidCity Excellence, Warren works to have diversity in programs. She said some of the work on teaching diversity should be deliberate and talked about while also being embedded into the curriculum, no questions asked.

“I would love for everything to be like MidCity Excellence, where you walk in and you see books of people of color, kids of color and things on the wall that are vibrant of people of every ethnicity,” Warren said. “We have a flag for every country in this world. I would love for everyone to see that, but it’s going to take some time.”

Terressa Parks of United We Stand and EM-PAC, and her grandson, Brandon, attended Black Lives Matter marches and protests in our area this summer. Parks said she talks about those events and related issues frequently with Brandon, as he’s seen it firsthand.

“There’s just a lot on TV, a lot in the news and a lot happening just around a lot of hatred and division,” Parks said.

Parks said Brandon has been on the forefront of the protests, and when asked how he feels about them, he said he realized how risky it can be. However, he also knows how important it is to speak up.

“But it’s, like, something that is honestly good to do for other people,” Brandon said.

Some expect schools to address what’s happened with the recent protests. But from what Parks sees, that’s not happening.

A ProPublica module breaks down the composition of the St. Joseph School District as about 76% white students and 24% non-white, with 7% of those being Black. The module compares how certain races fare in areas like discipline and education and reports the local district’s segregation index between white and Black students is low.

In a statement to News-Press NOW about how they’re handling issues surrounding racial injustice topics, officials with the St. Joseph School District cited a program called “Courageous Conversations,” which began in the summer and will continue throughout the year to help employees take, “positive steps in tackling difficult issues around cultural differences and sensitivities.”

District officials added the instances that happened on the streets this summer are “teachable moments.” They said “as they gain knowledge from others around them who may have differing viewpoints, they also learn to develop empathy for their peers’ experiences and backgrounds.”

For Warren, that’s not enough. She said we have to talk to one another and work harder if we hope to see change in the future.

“We cannot use excuses or barriers,” Warren said. “Sometimes, especially in a smaller community, we use some of those barriers and excuses that we can’t diversify because of the workforce or the pool.”

While Brandon said he’s not being treated any differently in his fourth-grade class at Hosea Elementary, his grandmother thinks the conversation needs to continue.

“We cannot ignore the elephant in the room,” Parks said.