R/Farm Distilling Company plans to open a processing and distribution center for bourbon and rye in Mound City.

The family-owned business hopes to begin production of their flagship products by late summer.

The distillery will be established and run by the family. It will be aided by Gage and Ashley Rosier, Cole and Holly Rosier, Dylan and Lauren Rosier and Kirby and Kim Rosier.

Dylan Rosier, owner, said they decided to open the distillery because they were looking to diversify their farm.

"Distilling is an agricultural practice," Rosier said. "Historically, farmers used to distill their grains as a way of managing their inventory and their storage. They didn't have the storage technology that we have now."

He said they want to use their land and business to tap into agricultural education. They will grow the corn, wheat and rye used in their products and will showcase their crops to visitors.

"We are growing all the grain that we are using for our bourbon and our rye," Rosier said. "We put it in the ground and we harvest it. We will mill it and process it all here at the same location. It will literally be a seed to glass operation."

He said they will offer scheduled tours of their facility when it is opened this summer.

R/Farm Distilling Company will have retail space where they will sell their products. In addition, they will have event space that is open to the community for use.

"We want this to have a comfortable atmosphere for families to come," Rosier said. "We plan to serve appetizers and desserts. We will sell our products, specialized cocktails and some non-alcoholic drinks. We will sell shirts and hats in our retail space."

Rosier said they plan to also offer vodka, flavored whiskey and gin. They plan to distribute their products to other locations and businesses as well.

R/Farm Distilling Company is located at 16755 Highway 59 in Mound City.

They can be contacted by phone at 660-442-6312 or by email at dylan@rfarmdistilling.com. Their website can be found online at www.rfarmdistilling.com.

For more online information, visit www.rfarmdistilling.com or go on their Instagram handle @rfarmdistillary.