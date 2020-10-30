News Quiz 10-30-20

1.) Through August, Buchanan County set a record for the number of what?

A.) Stolen vehicles

B.) Outstanding child support payments

C.) Drug overdose deaths

D.) Sales taxes collected

2.) Beginning Monday, the St. Joseph School District will begin distributing what to all schools in the district?

A.) Free textbooks

B.) Free meals

C.) High-end MacBook laptops

D.) No. 2 leaded pencils

3.) Pooch Paper is a new product designed to do what?

A.) Clean up after your pets

B.) Give pet owners the latest pet news in the region

C.) Official documents that prove pet ownership

D.) Flavored treats for your pets

4.) What did the St. Joseph City Council debate last Monday night?

A.) Downtown stop signs

B.) Potholes

C.) Reversion therapy

D.) Conversion therapy

5.) Who did the U.S. Senate confirm to a Supreme Court seat this past week?

A.) James Comey

B.) Any Coney Barrett

C.) Clarence Thomas

D.) Chuck Schumer

6.) Which local high school was forced to end their season due to COVID-19?

A.) Central High School

B.) LeBlond High School

C.) Northern Buchanan

D.) Lafayette High School

7.) What are local outdoor stores finding it tough to keep adequate stock?

A.) Firearms

B.) Fishing lures

C.) Live bait

D.) Camouflage Coronavirus masks

8.) Why did Kelly Speer appear in the newspaper this past week?

A.) She volunteered as a substitute teacher

B.) She developed a new, better Coronavirus mask

C.) She recently underwent a successful double-lung transplant surgery

D.) She opened a new restaurant

9.) Where does St. Joseph rank on the list of small metros who have experienced dramatic increases in rent?

A.) 26

B.) 3

C.) 54

D.) 77

10.) Who won the World Series this past week?

A.) Los Angeles Chargers

B.) Tampa Bay Rays

C.) Los Angeles Dodgers

D.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Answers: 1.) C 2.) B 3.) A 4.) D 5.) B 6.) B 7.) A 8.) C 9.) A 10.) C