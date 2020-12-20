With so much uncertainty and smaller businesses not being able to withstand the turbulence of the year, it’s not very often a business opens at this stage of 2020.

We’re SEW Crazy, a quilt shop located at 14381 U.S. Highway 71 in Savannah, didn’t let the circumstances stop them from opening up the shop. Since opening in the middle of November, the business houses dozens of different materials and patterns and is still growing in inventory.

At first it was always wishful thinking, but as the two co-owners talked about the idea of opening up the shop more and more, the idea came to fruition.

“Pat's been quilting for several years and I've been into it for about three years. We've been on retreats and shop hops and that kind of stuff,” said co-owner Lynn Miller. “And we always joke and say well we'd like to own a quilt shop because, you know, we like going in and feeling the fabric and visiting with the ladies and all that kind of stuff. So I said to her one day, `Are you really serious?' She said, 'Yes.' And I said, 'Alright, let's start looking at it.'

The process was long and the decision to go into business wasn’t exactly timely, but it was what they wanted to do.

The two started looking for buildings in June and eventually agreed to terms on the building they currently sit in today. The advice from another quilt shop owner gave them an idea of what they would expect during the pandemic.

“She said ‘be patient,’ because she said the shipping is crazy and this year has been really bad, but she also said you’ll come to an equilibrium,” Miller said.

The shop just has two employees with some weekend help every now and then, but they hope to get to a point where they can hire more help.

We’re SEW Crazy plans to have a grand opening ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce in attendance on January 13th.