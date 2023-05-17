Summer vacations from school will have children clamoring for tasty lunches to help them refuel for another round of backyard swimming or frolicking with neighborhood friends. The same foods served time and again can get boring pretty quickly. Offering up new options doesn't have to be complicated, and parents may discover an array of foods and flavors that their kids will enjoy and ask for in the future.
Such can be the case with Greek-inspired gyros. The fillings can vary depending on the ingredients available in the house. For "Turkey Meatball Gyros" from the "Taste of Home: Healthy Cooking Cookbook" (RDA Enthusiast Brands) by the editors of Taste of Home, the meatballs can be made the night before or in big batches and frozen to be used as needed. The yogurt sauce in this recipe is reminiscent of traditional Greek tzatziki, which is fresh and flavorful.
Turkey Meatball Gyros
Makes 4 servings
1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 egg
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound lean ground turkey
3/4 cup (6 ounces) reduced-fat plain yogurt
1/2 cup finely chopped peeled cucumber
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
11/2 teaspoons lemon juice
8 whole wheat pita pocket halves
2 cups shredded lettuce
1 cup chopped tomatoes
In a large bowl, combine the bread crumbs, egg and seasonings. Crumble turkey over mixture and mix well. Shape into 16 balls.
Place meatballs on a rack coated with cooking spray in a shallow baking pan. Bake uncovered at 400 F for 15 to 20 minutes, or until no longer pink.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the yogurt, cucumber, onions, and lemon juice. Line pitas with lettuce and tomatoes; add the meatballs and drizzle with the yogurt sauce.
