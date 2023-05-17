Turkey meatball gyros

Summer vacations from school will have children clamoring for tasty lunches to help them refuel for another round of backyard swimming or frolicking with neighborhood friends. The same foods served time and again can get boring pretty quickly. Offering up new options doesn't have to be complicated, and parents may discover an array of foods and flavors that their kids will enjoy and ask for in the future.

Such can be the case with Greek-inspired gyros. The fillings can vary depending on the ingredients available in the house. For "Turkey Meatball Gyros" from the "Taste of Home: Healthy Cooking Cookbook" (RDA Enthusiast Brands) by the editors of Taste of Home, the meatballs can be made the night before or in big batches and frozen to be used as needed. The yogurt sauce in this recipe is reminiscent of traditional Greek tzatziki, which is fresh and flavorful.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.