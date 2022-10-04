Royals Guardians Baseball

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a game Tuesday in Cleveland. 

 Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller's shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland's five-run fifth. Quantrill's 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark's history.

