AUBURN, Ala. | Former Howard quarterback Caylin Newton, the younger brother of ex-Carolina Panthers starter Cam, says he is transferring to Auburn.

Newton announced his decision on Twitter Friday, following in his brother's footsteps. Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 while leading Auburn to the national championship.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Caylin Newton will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. He entered the NCAA's transfer portal in October after playing in four games. He will walk on with the Tigers, who are already at their 85-player scholarship limit.

Newton was the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year after passing for 2,629 yards and rushing for 504 yards.

He was the league's rookie of the year as a freshman.

Auburn returns starting quarterback Bo Nix, but has scant experience behind him.