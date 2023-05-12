When I was but a lad in the 60's, it was the centennial commemoration for many battles and events that surrounded the Civil War. I remember how grand but old all the ceremonies on TV looked, then my father explained centennial meant 100, 100 years. Across the street was old man Captain Deal who was 100 years old. I couldn't believe that he was alive while this was going on! All before electricity, cars and TV,...wow! The connection was made and I was hooked.
Since then I have loved any and all sorts of history but particularly American history. Living in the midwest gave me access to museums and historic sites that intrigue and teach. St. Joseph Missouri is where I spent most of my time and this community is loaded. In 1861 St. Joseph was the epicenter for western expansion being the hub for transportation, communication and commerce. As I have stated before, if you have lineage in the west chances are your ancestors came through this area, risking it all so you could enjoy the life you are living.
Because this area was on the move the interconnections between cities, people and their history is obvious and worth discovering. Stories of family and individuals who left their mark, good and bad, are fascinating.
These podcasts are meant to remind us of the important lessons history can teach people with the ability to look back and then forward with more clarity. The past isn't always pleasant but important because as reasoning beings we have the ability to learn. Serious mistakes happen that can leave generational wounds but learning from those mistakes and adjusting behaviors is how a civilized society progresses.
A by-product of this venture is supporting the small museums that dot the midwest. Allowing them to stay open and relevant is an important part in "keeping history alive."
So join us as we travel to all parts interesting, no Zoom conversations here I go to these places, from Amelia Earhart to Winston Churchill, Evel Knievel to the Santa Fe Trail and Walter Cronkite to the Battle of Shiloh. We have conducted 40 plus interviews already with museums and sites now contacting us!
Come along for the ride as we explore and enjoy what that old man across the street started, a love for History!
