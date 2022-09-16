Uzbekistan Xi Putin Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 

 Associated Press

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the "liberation" of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia's main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it.

