Putin sends a mixed message on U.S. election, hedging his bets

MOSCOW | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday decried what he called Joe Biden's "sharp anti-Russian rhetoric" but praised the Democratic presidential nominee's comments on arms control.

In his first detailed statements on the U.S. presidential campaign, Putin also lamented President Donald Trump's failure to improve relations between Moscow and Washington, but blamed this on a "bipartisan consensus on the need to contain Russia, to curb our country's development."

Putin's comments, to Russian state television, seemed intended to serve multiple purposes: playing to Trump's side by casting the Democrats in a pro-Moscow light, while at the same time hedging his bets by flirting with Biden's camp in case he wins.

He said Biden's reference to Trump in last week's debate as "Putin's puppy" was in fact a compliment to Russia and "actually enhances our prestige, because they are talking about our incredible influence and power."

Russia-U.S. relations have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, the Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other issues. Last month, Microsoft said that the same Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked the Democrats has attempted similar intrusions into the computer systems of more than 200 organizations, including political parties and consultants.

Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19

A drug company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study that suggested the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release; they have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They're given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

Lilly has already started making one of the two antibodies in its drug, betting that ongoing studies would prove it worthwhile.

It's not clear if the evidence will be viewed as strong enough for the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization, as it has done for the antiviral drug remdesivir.

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Police files released Wednesday show contacts between Breonna Taylor and a man she dated previously who was suspected of drug dealing — a relationship that led narcotics investigators to her home in March and resulted in her death in a burst of police gunfire.

But it's unclear from the files when those contacts ended. In a recorded jailhouse conversation on the day of Taylor's death, ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover said he and Taylor had not "been around each other" in more than two months.

Other evidence suggests Taylor and Glover were together in the same vehicle in February, the files indicated.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical tech studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times March 13 after being roused from sleep by police at her door. The warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation in which Glover was a suspect, and no drugs were found at her home.

The case has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. When police came through the door using a battering ram, Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once.

'Jurassic World' shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives

Filming on the new "Jurassic World" movie at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. has been suspended for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases on set. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were "a few" positive tests for the virus.

He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests last night and that all tested negative this morning.

On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of "Jurassic World: Dominion" was being delayed a year to June 2022.