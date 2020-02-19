Due to transportation issues for the Pittsburg State women's basketball team, Missouri Western has altered Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader against the Gorillas.

The Missouri Western women will host Pittsburg State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while the scheduled doubleheader has been changed. The men's competition between the Griffons and Gorillas has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Griffon women are looking to avenge a 74-71 loss last week in Pittsburg, Kansas, while the men look for a season sweep following a 95-79 victory last Wednesday on the road.

Missouri Western is also scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader against Missouri Southern on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.