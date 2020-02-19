Western
Missouri Western head coach Candi Whitaker celebrates after a made basket against Central Missouri on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.

 Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

Due to transportation issues for the Pittsburg State women's basketball team, Missouri Western has altered Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader against the Gorillas.

The Missouri Western women will host Pittsburg State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while the scheduled doubleheader has been changed. The men's competition between the Griffons and Gorillas has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Griffon women are looking to avenge a 74-71 loss last week in Pittsburg, Kansas, while the men look for a season sweep following a 95-79 victory last Wednesday on the road.

Missouri Western is also scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader against Missouri Southern on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.

