The Kansas City Chiefs officially removed an injury designation for Tyrann Mathieu after nearly one week in concussion protocol, allowing him to return for Sunday's AFC Championship game.
The Chiefs safety left last week's Divisional Round game against the Bills on the opening drive and didn't return due to a concussion. He was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice before returning in full Thursday and Friday. The Chiefs removed his injury designation Sunday morning.
The Chiefs inactives include: QB Shane Buchele; CB DeAndre Baker; RB Derrick Gore; DE Joshua Kaindoh; OT Prince Tega Wanogho; and DT Khalen Saunders.
The Bengals inactives will be: DE Cam Sample; DT Josh Tupou; CB Vernon Hargreaves; WR Stanley Morgan; WR Trenton Irwin; HB Trayveon Williams; and OL Fred Johnson.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Make sure to watch the game on CBS 30 KCJO and stay with News-Press NOW for postgame coverage.
