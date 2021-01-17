Patrick Mahomes left Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent head injury and will not return.

Patrick Mahomes was hurt on a hit while trying to run for a first down on third-and-1 late in the third quarter. Mahomes went to the blue medical tent on the sideline and before leaving the field for the locker room.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion, and he has been ruled out.

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne came into the game in place of Mahomes and led the Chiefs to a field goal.

The Chiefs currently lead the Browns 2017 in the fourth quarter.