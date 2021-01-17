APTOPIX Browns Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Kansas City.

 Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes left Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent head injury and will not return.

Patrick Mahomes was hurt on a hit while trying to run for a first down on third-and-1 late in the third quarter. Mahomes went to the blue medical tent on the sideline and before leaving the field for the locker room.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion, and he has been ruled out.

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne came into the game in place of Mahomes and led the Chiefs to a field goal.

The Chiefs currently lead the Browns 2017 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.