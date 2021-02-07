Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on two first-half touchdowns as the Chiefs were punished by penalites, leading to a 21-6 Tampa Bay lead at halftime of Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium.

Both teams started with a punt before Tampa Bay's second drive was thwarted by a Frank Clark sack.

The Chiefs nearly answered with a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, though Patrick Mahomes' throw hit him in the helmet and fell incomplete. Harrison Butker's 49-yard field goal gave the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

Tampa Bay stormed back with a touchdown drive, getting on the board with an 8-yard pass from Brady to Gronkowski for a 7-3 lead.

The Chiefs went 3-and-out on the ensuing drive and were in danger of falling behind by two scores.

A 31-yard yard catch by Mike Evans set up the Bucs in goal-to-go yardage. Brady nearly threw a touchdown to offensive lineman Joe Haeg, though Anthony Hitchens saved points with a pass breakup. The Chiefs then stopped two Ronald Jones II runs short of the goal-line to keep the score 7-3.

Kansas City punted the ball away, and a mis-kick by Tommy Townsend allowed the Bucs to take over at the Chiefs' 38.

Tyrann Mathieu came away with an interception on third down, though Charvarius Ward was flagged for holding, negating the turnover. Later in the drive, a Bucs made field goal on fourth-and-five turned into a first down on an offside.

Brady then threw a 17-yard touchdown to Gronkowski for a 14-3 lead.

The Chiefs responded with a 34-yard field goal from Butker to make it 14-6.

With 1:01 left, the Bucs drove down to take a 21-6 lead. A pass interference by Bashaud Breeland helped the Bucs move near the red zone, and a pass interference by Mathieu led to a 1-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

Brady completed 16 of 20 passes for 140 yards and three scores in the first half. Gronkowski and Travis Kelce each have five catches for 42 and 47 yards, respectively.

Mahomes completed just 9 of 19 passes for 67 yards with five rushes for 33 yards.

Kansas City has eight penalties for 95 yards at the half, two directly resulting in touchdowns the following play.

The Chiefs start the second half with the ball.