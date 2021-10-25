The St. Joseph School District has removed its mask mandate.
The Board of Education adopted this unplanned action 5-2 on Monday night. No transition timeline is set, causing the vote to take immediate effect. However, students and others are still required to wear a mask on board all forms of public transportation, including school buses. That is owed to a federal rule that remains in effect.
Rick Gilmore, a board member who has served since 2020, succeeded in his long-standing quest to eliminate the mask mandate. The board recently agreed to do this via a trigger mechanism, once Buchanan County COVID-19 test positivity fell below 5%. Yet, Gilmore said, clarity on the matter may not have arisen until the board's next meeting in November. Buchanan County test positivity is currently 5.25%, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.
"I just didn't feel like we should wait a whole another month to address the situation, and that's why I asked, you know, to add it to the agenda," Gilmore said.
Gilmore's surprise motion to do so was met with concerns from LaTonya Williams, Lori Witham and Board President Tami Pasley that the question had not been part of the school board's agenda prior to Monday evening. Pasley noted that an unplanned agenda item had been adopted in the previous three meetings of the board, which departs from the practice in which she confers with district leadership the preceding week to decide the agenda.
That creates a procedural problem, Witham noted, which matters because the public does not have advance notice of what the board may or may not do.
"Our own policies say, and the (Missouri Sunshine Law) says that we have to have the agenda posted at least 24 hours in advance," Witham said. "So, at the last minute we're going to start saying, 'Oh I want to add this,' ... That's not fair to our community or our staff either. They weren't prepared; they didn't know this was coming up."
As the meeting began Monday, Witham and Williams voted "No" on amending the agenda to include it and later voted "No" on the vote for passage following extended discussion. Pasley emphasized her points about the agenda and procedure, but then voted "Yes," before Bryan Green, David Foster and Kenneth Reeder joined her.
Aside from agreeing with the procedural complaints, Williams said the board had made the wrong move for public health reasons.
"I'm extremely disappointed," she said. "The board had an opportunity to continue to protect our teachers. And in my opinion — and of course, I can only speak for myself — in my opinion, we did not do that right now."
