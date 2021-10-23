When a young life is lost it is a hardship for everyone involved. but with an outpouring of community support, a large crowd took part in a color run at Hyde Park Saturday morning to remember the life of Dante Harris. A 7 year old who tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident this past August.
Casey Arambula, a school counselor at Pickett Elementary, said the Saturday morning event was one that was planned to honor Dante and his family.
“We wanted to do something special that would honor him,” Arambula said. “We decided on a color run because it’s fun for families, and all the colors involved are a reminder of celebration.”
Those who participated would be splashed with bright colors at various locations throughout the running route, all while sporting a special ‘Do it for dante’ T-shirt.
“The shirt is something that is so special,” Arambula said. “It’s a way for us to honor him even after the color run has concluded, it even contains a part of his hand print on the front.”
With many taking part in the run, there were also many volunteers doing their part to help put on the event.
James Tonn, a first responder on the day of Dante’s accident, did his part by helping to block traffic for those partaking in the color run, and said seeing the turnout for the event was a beautiful sight.
“It’s a fantastic day to come out and honor Dante and his family,” Tonn said. “Not only do we have beautiful weather, but me and some of the other first responders are excited to get out there and throw some paint on people.”
With the large crowd gathering to support Dante and his family, Arambula said seeing the large turnout wasn’t surprising, but rather overwhelming.
“So many people were here,” Arambula said. “I didn't realize how many people were showing up until I started handing out shirts and I was overwhelmed with how many.”
After the run concluded, those in attendance got the chance to view pictures of Dante, and enjoy a pack of skittles, Dantes’ preferred candy of choice.
“I’ll always remember him as being such a sweet boy,” Arambula said. “Even though he was only a part of our school family for a few months, we’ll remember him for the rest of our lives.”
